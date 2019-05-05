|
|
Sandra Lynn Kullman
Simi Valley - Sandra Lynn Kullman, 58 of Simi Valley CA, Passed April 20th 2019.
Sandi was born to Kate and Gene Ford, January 21st 1961, In Pomona CA. She Graduated from Chino High School in 1979. Sandi was the beloved wife of Bruce Kullman. Much loved mother of Ryan and Jessica Kullman, and cherished grandmother to Corbin, Olivia, and Marley. Sandi was the light and laughter of her family and will be dearly missed. Memorial services will be held at Reardon Mortuary in Simi valley, CA. May 11th at 12:00pm with reception at same location.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 5, 2019