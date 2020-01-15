Resources
Sandra Salamone, beloved wife and friend, died January 7, from complications due to cancer. She was 61 years old. She and her husband, Loren Ledin, made their home in Simi Valley for the past 20 years. Sandra was born in Van Nuys, attended Simi Valley High, and doggedly earned her college diploma after attending LA Valley College, Cal State Northridge and Humboldt State. She was an amazing talent and entrepreneur who was adept in cooking, sewing, home designing, writing, etc. She and her husband also rescued 13 chihuahuas in their 20 years of marriage. She was born on Christmas Day, 1958. She was married to Loren on Aug. 5, 2000.
