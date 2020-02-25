|
Sandra Veronica Teigen
Ventura - Sandra Veronica Teigen was born August 15, 1941 in Ashland, WI. She was the only child of Fred and Lillian (Pearson) Kudernack. She fell asleep in death in Ventura, CA on February 5, 2020 at the age of 78.
Sandy moved to Chicago, IL as a very young child and at age 10, to Moorhead, MN. She attended Moorhead High School and met her future husband just prior to her high school graduation. The chance meeting with her future husband occurred at a "barn dance" 33 miles from Fargo/Moorhead. Neither of them had been there before that glorious evening or since. (A campfire story to be sure.) That evening, because of Jim's tireless efforts to locate Sandy's phone number, a storied romance began that culminated in marriage only 59 ½ short years ago on Wednesday, November 23, 1960.
The Teigen family moved to Grafton, ND in 1962 and then to New Orleans, LA in 1964. Sandy's mother had been studying the Bible with Jehovah's Witnesses and related what she was learning to Sandy who shared the information with Jim. In an effort to prove to Sandy that she and her mother were being lead astray, he took the family to a meeting (worship and Bible study service) at the Kingdom Hall. Surprisingly, particularly to Jim, the information shared at that meeting was "eye opening" and a family Bible study was started. Only 3 weeks later, they attended an International Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses in Winnipeg, Canada. Sandy was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on December 11, 1967.
Since that date, Sandy has loyally participated in the ministry, conducting numerous Bible studies. She has also supported the witnessing work in many other ways as well. After moving to Camarillo, CA in 1969 the Teigen family opened their home for the weekly Book Study program as well as for field service (ministry) meetings several days a week. It was also open for frequent social gatherings; Sandy was a great hostess and friend to many. In 1980, the Teigen family moved to Ventura, CA, where they remain. For many years, they have been pillars in the Ventura Valley View Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
In the late years, Sandy struggled with injuries which left her with balance problems and ultimately, resulted in injuries to her neck and back. But she didn't let that stop her, Sandy continued to look forward to helping with mailing invitations and Bible study material as well as returning to the door-to-door ministry. The hope of seeing her again, in perfect health in an abundance of peace, is something all long to see. (Palms 37: 10-11; Isaiah 25:8; Revelation 21:3-4). Sandy spent many years in thorough study of the scriptures. The accurate knowledge she gained through that study so strengthened her faith that she was certain of Jehovah's promise of a resurrection into paradise on earth. (Isaiah 65:21-23) What a marvelous prospect that is, to be together again in paradise here on earth, with Jesus serving as our king in Jehovah's heavenly kingdom government. (Hebrews 10:11-12)
Don't we all want to be there? To be there when Jehovah, through his son Jesus, awakens Sandy from death and Jim asks her, "May I have this dance?"
Sandy is survived by her husband Jim; their son Jim, Jr (Camarillo CA); their daughter Cheryl Beas (Ojai, CA); as well as 5 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous cousins; and a foster daughter Theresa Valenti (Mesa, AZ)
