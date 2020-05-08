|
Sandy Hoctor Stellar
Our beautiful Sandy went to heaven to be with Jesus on April 28th, 2020, after battling a lengthy illness. She will be so very missed.
Sandra Lee Hoctor was born August 28th, 1953 in Speedway City, IN. Shortly after, the Hoctor Clan moved West to California, where Dr Edward Hoctor got a job working as a psychiatrist at Camarillo State Hospital. The family settled in Ventura, where the Hoctor Five planted their roots. Sandy was the middle child, the youngest of the 3 girls. She attended Our Lady of Assumption Catholic School, Balboa Middle School, and Buena High School.
Sandy spent most of her life working in the travel & tourism industry, working for various airlines and cruise-lines. She lived in Hawaii, Denver, Venice Beach, Malibu, and finally Del Mar, where she lived until her passing.
She was a lover of the beach and the ocean. It was her happy place. She enjoyed running and swimming, and taking her dogs for walks. Her greatest joy in life were her animals... her doggies and bunnies. They were her "kids."
Sandy was a social butterfly. She loved entertaining and hosting guests at her house. She had a smile and personality that lit up the room. Her strength and strong-will were unrivaled, as witnessed when she successfully fought breast cancer many years ago.
Sandy is preceded in death by her older sister Susy, her mother Patricia, her father Edward, her Grammy Juliet Jones, and her 3 precious dogs: Sadie, Dude, and Lucky-Buddy.
She leaves behind her sister Sally Hoctor Leavens, brothers Tim Hoctor & Michael Hoctor, nephew Zachary Levi Pugh, nieces Sarah Pugh Galvan, Nikki Poynter Moore, Shekinah Pugh McGlocklin, great nephews Gryffin & Gunther McGlocklin, former husband Rob Stellar, and her dearest friend & caretaker Timothy Richmond.
Sandy's ashes will be placed with Grandma Pat & Grammy Jones in front of Uncle Timmy's house.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020