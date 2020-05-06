|
|
Sara Ann Austin
Sara Ann Austin passed away on May 5, 2020, at Los Robles Hospital, Thousand Oaks, California, after a lengthy battle with a lung disease. She was born November 15, 1939 in Gary Indiana. Her parents were Casey H. Murawski and Sophia D. Murawski. She attended St. Joseph the Worker Catholic grade school. Played clarinet in the CYO Concert Band. Graduated from Lew Wallace High School, Gary, Indiana. A member of the school's Concert Orchestra and Marching Band.
While attending high school, Sara volunteered at Mercy Hospital in Downtown Gary. She also worked at an Optometrists office. In her spare time helped babysit a neighbors nine children.
Met John R. Austin, the love of her life at her sweet sixteen birthday party.
They married three years later and moved to Van Nuys, California. Blessed with four beautiful children John Casey, James Richard, Ann Renee and Jerome Robert; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Sara was active in her local parish. St. Bernardines Parish, Woodland Hills, President of Catholic Daughters of America. St. Maximilian Kolbe, Westlake Village, taught CCD for 12 years, a Parish Consul member and a Eucharistic Minister.
A breast cancer survivor, Sara went to UCLA Medical for Reconstructive Surgery in 1991. A post operation blood infusion of the wrong blood type was given. Causing Respiratory Distress Syndrome. This put her into comma state for three months. Finally moved to Barlow Hospital for recuperation. She never fully recovered.
Sara successfully operated her own Day Care Center for twelve years.
Switching fields into Medical Office Management. Her love of children brought her back to work in a Pediatric office. She retired in 2004.
Whether driving her daughter Ann Renee to ice skating practice at 4:00 AM or attending a Chamber of Commerce event with her husband John at 7:00 PM, Sara was always busy!
Travel became a pleasure she enjoyed. John's 45 years with Gelsons, gave them many opportunities. Visiting London, New Zealand, Barcelona, Cancun, Costa Rica and sailing Trans-Atlantic & Panama Canal or just kicking it on Maui.
Sara was also a Great Interior Decorator. Sometimes she was unsure of where her new home was. John was always doing another project. I think almost twenty In total, not counting Las Vegas.
Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Chatsworth California. Services are pending.
A Celebration of Life will be held when family and friends can gather again.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 6 to May 7, 2020