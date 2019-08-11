Services
Sarah Crotsley Douglas

Sarah Crotsley Douglas Obituary
Camarillo - On July 29th 2019, Sarah Douglas or Sally as known to friends, passed away at the age of 97. Sarah moved with her husband George to Camarillo after retirement and resided in Leisure Village for more than 30 years. Sarah had a passion for antiques and the history of her treasures. She also loved her cats. Sarah was a long time member of the Women's Club in Leisure Village and also volunteered her time at the Camarillo Ranch Foundation where she donated her grandmother's couch that takes center stage in one of the grand rooms to this day. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband George and son, John. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie and will be greatly missed.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 11, 2019
