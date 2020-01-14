|
Sarah Godard
January 19, 1915 -
January 3, 2020
Sarah was born January 19, 1915, in Seattle Washington, to Jake and Estrella Almoslino. She passed away January 3, 2020. She was fourth of eight siblings, the first three born in Istanbul, Turkey, then Sarah, first to be born in the US, and three more. She graduated high school in 1932, and met her future husband while attending the Pasadena Playhouse in California. She and Donald Herne were married in 1942, while he served in the US Coast Guard. Their first child, Jansi was born in Seattle, then the new family bought a fishing troller and salmon fished in Southeast Alaska for many years.
After moving to Pelican City, Alaska, in 1951, their second child, Lauralee was born. Sarah worked in a cannery there, then moved to Sitka, until moving again to Monroe, Washington, in 1958. Don died in 1968. She married Ross Godard in Monroe in 1988, and they enjoyed working at Valley General Hospital, retiring and building houses, RV trips to Arizona, and settling in Camarillo in 1998, where she resided in good health until her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents, all siblings, and husbands Don and then Ross in 2004. She played her ukulele with the Ukulele Strummers of Camarillo until the last two years, and joined activities with her neighbors at Pepper Farms HOA. She is survived by daughters Lauralee Herne Northcott of Winthrop, Washington, and Jansi Herne Sauer of Camarillo, California, grandson Peter Whitley of Carlsbad, California, and two great-grandsons.
Sarah was a healthy, active and positive person who bore no grudges, had no enemies. She lived a long life with grace throughout, and will be missed very much. At her request, there will be no local service.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020