Sarilynn (Sara) Terrill
Oxnard - Sarilynn (Sara) Terrill, 69, of Oxnard passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019, with her family by her side.
Sara was born on April 5, 1950, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, to the late Kenneth and Bernice Graham. In 1962 she and her parents followed Sara's sisters Edythe and Mary Kay to the West Coast at which time Sara made Oxnard her residence. She graduated in 1968 from Oxnard High School and obtained her nursing degree from Ventura College in June of 1991.
She met the love of her life Allen Terrill in mid-1972 and married in 1974. Sara is survived by her loving husband Al, her daughter Caryl, her sons Michael (Vicki), and Eric (Yvonne), her grandchildren Rachel, Alexi, Brooke, Justin, Daniel, Jacob, Eli, and great grandson Kai.
Sara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, nurse, and friend to all she came into contact with. She enjoyed being involved in AYSO, working with Al at North Side Little League, tending to the snack bar and scorekeeping, actively being a part in the Oxnard High School football chain gang, helping guide new nurses through the case management process at St. John's Hospital and being a second mom to all of her daughter's and son's friends.
Sara was immensely proud of her immediate and extended family and leaves behind beautiful and unforgettable memories for many to cherish.
Sara's family would like to acknowledge and thank the incredible care Sara received while battling her disease- Dr. Bennett Lipper, Dr. Cho and Cedars Sinai Transplant Team, Pastor Corey Grant, and Buena Vista Hospice.
Services will be held on Friday, June 7, at 11 AM, at Saint John's Lutheran Church in Oxnard followed immediately by a Celebration of Life at the church fellowship hall until 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the ASPCA in Sara's honor for her love of animals.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 2, 2019