Scott "Smit" Marquez
Santa Paula, CA
Scott "Smit" Marquez born March 27, 1974, died unexpectedly on March 11, 2019 at the age of 44. Scott was a beloved son, brother, uncle, godfather and friend.
Scott was a lifelong resident of Santa Paula, CA and is a direct descendent of Lt. Jose Juaquin Moraga. A member of the de Anza Expedition. Moraga founded the town of San Jose, CA and built the Presidio of San Francisco. Scott is an eighth generation Californian.
Scott was a graduate of Santa Paula High School and held an associate degree from Sacramento City College as well as a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Phoenix.
Scott worked for Allied Beverages in Ventura. In 2012, he was a relief account manager. Promoted to an account manager in 2013 servicing multiple accounts in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. In 2017, he earned a level 2 Cicerone certification where he possessed a professional body of knowledge and essential tasting skills related to beer. Scott played an instrumental role in multiple employee's professional development. He recently accepted the position of Area Sales Supervisor.
There are many people who knew Scott as "Smit". A man who played a great role in the music success of many in this community as well as worldwide. He was instrumental in the growth of artists in genres such as Banda, Hip Hop, House Music, Mariachi and R&B. He was an amazing artist, engineer, lyricist, mentor, producer and writer. Everyone he has ever worked with in a musical capacity will assure you that Scott always pushed you to greatness. He always wanted to make sure that you could hear emotions from the music he had a hand in, and he was well known and respected for the work ethic he had when it came to music as well as life. There has never been anyone like him before and there will never be another like him again. He was truly an Angel before he got his wings that will always live when his music is played.
He is survived by his parents Jose and Esther Marquez, brothers John (Gina), Mark (Andrea), sister Crystal, nephews Keleigh and Nolan. Nieces Ricque, Jazmin, Denay, Averee and countless Godchildren and friends.
Please join us for Scott's Memorial Mass on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30AM at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church, 235 N 9th St. Santa Paula. Committal and Inurnment will follow at Santa Paula Cemetery. A Celebration of Scott's Life will then follow from 2-5pm at the Santa Paula Community Center, 530 W Main St. Santa Paula.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019