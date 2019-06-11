|
Servodeo Zambrano "Buddy" Reyes
Oxnard - Servodeo Zambrano Reyes "Buddy", 79 years old, of Oxnard, CA, passed away peacefully on May 31,2019 at his home after a long battle with chronic aspiration pneumonia.
Servodeo was born in Camiling Tarlac, Philippines on January 13, 1940. He graduated from Arellano High School in 1957 and joined the United States Navy in 1964. He served 22 years in the Navy. He was stationed in Long Beach, CA; Washington DC, Virginia Beach, VA; Orlando, FL; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; and lastly, Port Hueneme, CA. In Port Huenueme, CA; he worked and then later retired as a Chief Disbursing Clerk in 1986. He continued to work as a civilian on base as a Budget Analyst for the next 17 years. Meanwhile, he received an A.S. degree in Business Management in 1989 and an A.A. degree in General Liberal Arts and Sciences in 1990 from Oxnard College.
Servodeo was married to Teresita on December 22, 1967; they were married for 51 years.
He is survived by his wife, Teresita; daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Alan; daughter, Michelle; son and daughter-in-law, Orland and Bianca ; and 3 grandchildren, Gianae, Malani, and Ryder. He is also survived by his brothers, Ernesto, Victor, Paterno and Eduardo; sisters, Aniceta and Rosalinda; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Paterno Sr. and Carolina; brothers, Alfredo and Rosendo; sisters, Zenaida and Gloria; and grandchild, Kai-Noah.
Viewing will be held on June 14, 2019 at Ted Mayr Funeral Home from 3-8 pm. The funeral mass will be held on June 15, 2019 at Mary Star of the Sea Church starting at 9 am. Burial will follow the funeral at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 11 to June 13, 2019