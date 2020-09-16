1/1
Shane Douglas Dumas
Shane Douglas Dumas

Ventura - On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Shane Douglas Dumas of Ventura entered Heaven's gates at the age of 39. He will be remembered and cherished by his two children Shane Jr. and Angelina Dumas, Fiancé Felicia Rosas, two boys Gabriel and Xavier, dear friend Britney Mooney and the Montalvo Family.

Shane was a forklift driver who took pride in his hard work and craftsmanship. Shane had a big heart when it came to helping people in times of joy and in times of need. His passion was sports and helping kids become the best they can be. Shane can be remembered as an amazing athlete in football and baseball and avid Chicago Bears fan.

Shane was known for his resiliency, his big heart, and a willingness to give the shirt off his back if needed. Shane loved to make people laugh and always put a smile on your face. His smile lit up a room. He was a protector, encourager, and motivator. It has been known for those who have shared special memories with Shane that he had a peaceful uplifting spirit who always wanted to see success in those he loved. Shane's gift was unique in that those that met him, even briefly were changed for life.He had a special ability to express his love and emotions with those he met. Out of all the close relationships that existed in Shane's life, the most important relationship to him was the relationship he had with God. Which allowed him to be the special person he was and will be remembered for.

Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited capacity from 2:00pm to 5:30pm on Thursday, September 24th, 2020 at Garcia Mortuary, 629 South A Street in Oxnard.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, September 25th, 2020 at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road in Ventura, California.

To sign the family's online guestbook, click on Shane's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com.






Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Garcia Mortuary
629 South A Street
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 486-9148
