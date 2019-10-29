|
|
Sharon Danice (Low) Moss passed away on October 21, 2019, at the age of 77 in her daughter's home after 47 years as a Simi Valley resident. She was born in Ventura on May 7, 1942, as the youngest of nine children to Lewel Crawford Low and Mary Edith Moore Low. She had a passion and love for children, beginning her 46-year teaching career in the Fountain Valley School District. Sharon was then the Founder and Director of Trinity Baptist Preschool and Primary in Simi Valley for 17 years. After retiring from Trinity, Sharon spent 24 years at Garden Grove Elementary School teaching both Special Education preschool and later, first grade. During her time at Garden Grove she started her private practice as a Marriage and Family Counselor, specializing in child therapy. Sharon received a Bachelor's of Art degree in Elementary Education from San Francisco State University and a Master's of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy from Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.
Her hobbies included knitting, scrapbooking, playing bridge, reading, playing the piano, frequent beach trips and cheering on the Los Angeles Dodgers. The family would like to thank her devoted physician of 40 years, Dr. Timothy McNicoll, and acknowledge the ALS Golden West Chapter of Ventura County for their sincere and personalized attention.
Sharon is survived by her three children - Kevin Heddwyn Moss and spouse Shelley; Kirsten Moss Frye and spouse Ryan; Kari Moss and spouse Jennifer; and four grandchildren - Jolene Moss Frye, Benjamin Heddwyn, Jonathan Moss Frye, and Kody Moss.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Reardon Funeral Home, 2636 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019