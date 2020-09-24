1/1
Sharon F. Everett
Sharon F. Everett

Ventura - On Tuesday, September 22, 2020 Sherry passed away after a long illness. Sherry was born July 19, 1944 to Paul and Helen Everett in Long Beach, California. She graduated from Buena High School in Ventura, California among its very first graduating class. She went to Brigham Young University majoring in Elementary Education. After graduating she returned to Ventura to begin her teaching career at Will Rogers Elementary. She taught there for 42 years. She loved her students and will be remembered by all of them.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and served her faith in many positions.

Sherry traveled the world over and instilled in her students her love of Geography and History.

She is survived by her brother Rick Everett who thanks her caregivers Lisa Saathoff, Marina Torres Reyes, and Viviana Garcia.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 1pm in Ivy Lawn Memorial Park Ventura. Arrangements are under the direction of the BOYKO & REARDON TELEGRAPH ROAD MORTUARY & CREMATION, 15 Teloma Drive Ventura.




Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
