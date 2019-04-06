|
Sharon Jean Sterrenburg
Camarillo, CA
Our beloved Sharon Jean Sterrenburg joined hands with the heavenly saints early Saturday morning, March 23, 2019, after an extended illness. She was 79 years old. Sharon was born November 9, 1939, in Long Beach, California, to George and Emma (Mack) Patrick.
Since early childhood, and because of her love for the Bible, Sharon always had a premonition that God was preparing her for some area of Christian service. After graduation from high school she briefly attended Biola College in Los Angeles. In 1960 she walked the isle with former high school classmate, Don Sterrenburg, to whom she was married 58 years.
In the early 1970s they lived six years in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, with their two children. Upon returning to California, Sharon was able to finish her college education at Biola University, then relocated in La Mirada. Upon graduation she entered Talbot Theological Seminary graduating with a Master of Arts in Biblical Studies. During those years she served as Coordinator of Women's Ministries at her home church in Whittier, California. For a time she also served as professor-adjunct at Talbot Seminary.
Sharon was founder of The Titus Touch Ministries and became an active retreat and conference speaker both in the U.S. and abroad. At least one hundred venues have been recorded of those occasions. Speaking on a broad range of topics, she would always return to one centrally-connected theme: who God is, who we are, and the relationship between the two. In addition to writing and conducting her own Bible study series, Sharon wrote for devotional books, served as associate editor and contributor for the New King James Women's Study Bible published by Thomas Nelson in 1995, and authored a study series for the Women's Ministry Institute.
Especially dear to her were six years of living near Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains, while conducting Bible studies at Church of the Woods. She was thoroughly enthralled with all of God's creation, including frequent visits from black bears, bobcats, raccoons, and mountain quail. Later, toward the end of her years in Camarillo, she continued the joy of studying God's word with women at Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Sharon was an avid reader and loved to take trips to Ireland with Don and members of her extended family. She was a marvelous cook, especially enamored with baking breads of international flavor.
Sharon is survived by her husband Don; daughter Kelli Reid; son David; ten beloved grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother Larry; and sister Bonnie Snyder. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 27 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2304 Antonio Ave., Camarillo. A reception accompanied by a light lunch will follow the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels (805)482-1166.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019