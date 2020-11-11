1/1
Sharon LaVonne Gangl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon LaVonne Gangl

Deerlodge MT - Sharon LaVonne Gangl of Deerlodge Montana was born on Dec. 3rd, 1938 in Barron Wisconsin to Elmer and Eleanore Hoscheit. She passed away peacefully at Peace House in Great Falls Montana at the age of 82 after a short battle with cancer.

Sharon was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her family. She enjoyed doing crafts, reading paperback books, doing pottery, crossword puzzles and babysitting.

she is preceded in death by her husband of almost 53 years Frank Joseph Gangl and parents Elmer and Eleanor Hoscheit.

She is survived by her sons Steve (Bridget) Gangl of Fillmore and David (Deborah) Gangl of Deerlodge Montana. She has 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Our family hopes that you'll remember her and remember the happy times you had together.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved