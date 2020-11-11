Sharon LaVonne Gangl



Deerlodge MT - Sharon LaVonne Gangl of Deerlodge Montana was born on Dec. 3rd, 1938 in Barron Wisconsin to Elmer and Eleanore Hoscheit. She passed away peacefully at Peace House in Great Falls Montana at the age of 82 after a short battle with cancer.



Sharon was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her family. She enjoyed doing crafts, reading paperback books, doing pottery, crossword puzzles and babysitting.



she is preceded in death by her husband of almost 53 years Frank Joseph Gangl and parents Elmer and Eleanor Hoscheit.



She is survived by her sons Steve (Bridget) Gangl of Fillmore and David (Deborah) Gangl of Deerlodge Montana. She has 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Our family hopes that you'll remember her and remember the happy times you had together.









