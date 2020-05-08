|
Sharon Louise Jones
Oxnard, Ca - Sharon Louise Jones of Oxnard, Ca left us all to be in the arms of the Lord on April 30, 2020 with her husband of 41 years and her baby brother by her side. Just as she lived, her life ended peacefully 73 years young.
She was born Sharon Louise Caulfield in Albany, NY to Edward Caulfield Sr. and Virginia (Zeh) Caulfield in the fall of 1946. She attended grade school and Jr. high in the Albany area until her family decided to move west in 1961 when Sharon was 14. She attended and graduated from Camarillo High School in 1964. She attended Ventura College where she earned her associates degree in business and immediately started her career in banking. Most of her banking career was spent at Bank of A Levy and S.B. Bank and Trust. Sharon was well loved and respected by her colleagues. She held several positions but found her niche in the Trust Department. Her kindness, integrity, excellence, and her ability to make all her co-workers better are part of her legacy..
On December 2, 1978 Sharon married the love of her life Vince Jones. They made their home in Oxnard. They enjoyed many adventures throughout their 41 year marriage. Although Sharon and Vince never had their own children, she was a huge part of her nieces and nephews lives. Many of their friends referred to Sharon as "Aunt Sharon". Sharon's gift to all who knew her, as well as many strangers,was her generosity, kindness, love for others and sense of humor and ability to laugh at herself. Her joy in life was her family, friends, neighbors, and was the most important part of Sharon's 73 years on this earth. She also had many friends that she considered family. Sharon always put everyone else's desires and needs before her own. And if you were a friend of one of her family members, you became her family as well.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Vince Jones of Oxnard, CA. Her sisters Debra Marsh (Bob) of Myrtle Beach SC and Joan Lopez (Alex) of Myrtle Beach, SC, her brother Edward Caulfield, Jr. (Valarie) of Spokane, WA. brother in law Tim Jones (Annie), of ShangHai, China, sister in law Theresa Vanson of London, England, nephews Scott Marsh (Ari), Charlotte, NC, Ryan Lopez (Lydia) St. Petersburg, FL, Jared Caulfield (Caelyn) Rathdrum, ID, Timothy Vanson of London, England, Justin Vanson of London, England.nieces, Autumn Lopez of Charlotte, NC and Whitney Wilson (Jason) of Klamath Falls, Oregon. Sharon is also survived by several grand nephews and nieces who she dearly loved and cherished. Also surviving are several relatives on both the Caulfield and Zeh side in the Albany, NY area. Sharon had many loyal friends over the years and who will greatly miss her love and laughter.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Virginia Caulfield, her mother in law Marian Jones, her father in Law, Gordon Jones and her beloved black lab Madison.
The celebration of life will be postponed until family can once again gather. Memorial contributions can be made to in continuation of Sharon's contributions over the years.
Special and heartfelt thanks from the family go out to Cottage Hospital, Dr. William Conway and his team, all the staff and nurses for their excellent care, kindness and compassion during this difficult journey.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 8 to May 13, 2020