Sharon Lynn Garrett
Ventura - Sharon Lynn Garrett passed away in Ventura, California on September 18th at CMH of San Buena Ventura. Sharon was born in Tecumseh, Michigan March 22, 1943 to Lillian and Cecil Fielder and loved by stepfather Ward Perso. Sharon came to California at 23 years old and met her husband of 49 1/2 years Bill Garrett.
Sharon worked as a para-educator in the Hueneme School district for 45 years. She spent her longest amount of time with special ed children. She loved what she did and spent nights at home doing homework with kids in the neighborhood. She will be remembered for her amazing cookie decorating and baking with all the kids in the neighborhood and friends and her love of cats. Our mom left her footprint everywhere she went, she was an amazing MOM, Maga, and friend. She will be sadly missed and never forgotten.
She is survived by her son Scott Garrett, daughter and son in law Kris and Ron Hickle and 4 Grandson's
Austin Garrett, Jake Batey, Brandon Hickle and Joshua Hickle. Sister Shirley Bailey and Brothers Bill Fielder and Richard Fielder.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 6, 2019