|
|
Sharon Lynn Rosa-Adams, 59, of Ventura, CA passed away on September 12, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura after a brief illness. Sharon was born in Compton, CA, to Richard and MaryLou (Vega) Rosa on April 5, 1960. She graduated from Paramount High School in 1978 and went on to Cal State Long Beach where she worked on several majors including music and art before graduating in 1987 with a Bachelor in Fine Art. She met her husband Brian in college and they were married on December 29, 1990 and their son Grayson was born in 1995. Sharon kept active in the local arts scene attending many "First Fridays" in Ventura where studios would open their doors. She developed a love of photography and spent many years documenting local events such as museum openings and the Ventura Film Festival. She loved photographing nature and made many visits to Yellowstone National Park where she would also visit her favorite Grizzly and Wolf Center. Sharon was challenged on July 4, 2018 when she became paralyzed below the waist due to an infection in her spine and had to move to a nursing facility. Her loss of freedom was frustrating but she remained determined and optimistic to the end.
Sharon is survived by her husband Brian and son Grayson Adams of Ventura, her sister Nancy Urban of Fairfield, Iowa, and her stepfather Ruben Rosa of Long Beach, CA. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and her sisters Linda Ortega and Cynthia Dennis.
A Celebration of Sharon's Life will be held at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Rd, Ventura, CA, on October 19, 2019 from 11am to 2pm. The event will be officiated by the Reverend Gary Dickey and arrangements were made through the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura. If you plan to attend please RSVP to [email protected]
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 6, 2019