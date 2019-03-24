|
Shawntaye Ann Robles
Oxnard, CA
In Loving Memory of Shawntaye "Taye" Ann Robles.
Taye was born on January 1, 1987. On Wednesday, February 27, 2019, her life was taken suddenly.
Taye is survived by her husband, Michael Robles; her daughters: Maria and Caitlynn; her mother, Carrie Stephens; her brothers: Joseph and Jericho Kiener; her sisters:, Harley Ortis, Lacey Schroeder-Somlay Gomez, and Libby Schroeder-Somlay; her father: Joe Kiener, Sr.; her grandparents: Cecelia Brown Taylor and Tony Martinez; and her aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins.
A Celebration of Shawntaye's life will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 721 Doris Avenue, Oxnard. Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 24, 2019