Shelia Diane Kneeland

Shelia Diane Kneeland Obituary
Shelia Diane Kneeland

Ventura - Shelia Dianne Kneeland passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 13 at her home in Ventura. She was born in Stillwater Oklahoma on July 25, 1955 to Mervin (James) Melton and Helen Jewel Moore. She was 64 years old.

Shelia was a resident of Ventura for 58 years.

There will be a memorial service on Thursday, October 24, 11:00am at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, followed by a reception.

She leaves behind a shattered family who loved her deeply.

For more information, and to leave Condolences, Please visit TedMayrFuneralHome.com
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
