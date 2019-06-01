|
Sherman LeRoy Goodman (Lee)
Ventura - A key figure in Moorpark History, Sherman LeRoy Goodman (Lee), died on Thursday, May 9th, 2019, peacefully, and in the presence of his family. He had been battling Parkinsons for many years and has been lovingly cared for at home, by his wife, Gwyn Goodman. She thanks all the caregivers who have helped, not only in the last few weeks, but all through these difficult years. His memorial will take place at the Moorpark Country Club on July 7th at 11 a.m.
Lee, was the last remaining of 7 children, born to Omar and Jewel Goodman. He leaves behind his wife, Gwyn, two children, Gordon and Leslie; three grandchildren, Brianne, Zachary, and Skye; and two great grandchildren, Berlin and Loula.
He was born on October 8th 1934 in Fillmore, Oklahoma. At the age of 7, he, his parents, and his other 6 siblings, made the long trip in a model A Ford, to California. They arrived in Moorpark, California, and soon became a part of the Moorpark community during an historic period of growth and post-war change. As a teen, Lee worked for a number of farmers in the area and was the quarterback on the Moorpark high school football team. One of the farmers Lee worked for was Art Mahan. Very soon, Art's daughter, Gwyn, and Lee, were married. In doing so, Lee turned down two college football scholarships. He went to work in the oilfields for a time, then, with Art's help, Lee bought a 76 Union service station in the middle of Moorpark and brought gas sales to a record statewide high. Lynn C. Howard and Walter Brennan were among his regular customers. Being open in a small downtown area late at night, Lee's twenties were full of adventures with burglars, drunks, gangs, and the pool hall bar across the street. In the mornings, regulars from the community would gather at the station for coffee and to catch up on the town gossip, while Lee worked on cars. Then, I. G. Tanner, 80 year-old former head of the Water Department, would wander across the street and share all the old stories about Moorpark. Lee later sold the station, and went into real estate, until he met Eliott Hendry. Eliott hired Lee to work for the Ventura County Water department. Under Hendry, Lee became the entire water department, a one-man crew, fixing every water issue between Moorpark, Simi, and Ojai. He carried the whole water system of Moorpark inside his head. Over the years, Lee helped build the Ventura County Water Department and trained new crewmembers. Escaping the dustbowl himself, Lee made sure that everyone, rich or poor, got the same service and respect from his crew. He was extremely proud of Moorpark, his crew, and the water department itself. Mid-career, he had many offers to start new water departments elsewhere in the country, but his crew and the people of the Water Department had become family. He worked as a supervisor for the water department for 40 years, receiving a number of recognitions and awards. Other than the wild adventures he had in his youth, his work at the Water Department, "at the yard", as he called it, was a favorite time in his life. During all this time, Lee continued to raise cattle and farm. Raising cattle was a particular love of his, as were the several horses he rode through the years. He and his wife, Gwyn, were married for over 65 years. Gwyn is an agricultural real estate broker, continuing to run their orchards and properties, and is the author of many articles on Ventura County history appearing in the Star Free Press.
A memorial is planned for July 7th at the Moorpark Country Club.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 1 to June 2, 2019