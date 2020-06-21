Sheryl Lynn Barneck-McGee



Los Angeles - On May 1st 2020 Sheryl passed away peacefully of natural causes at age 54.



She was born a twin, with her brother Daryl McGee on January 10th, 1966. They were soon both adopted by Carolyn and Dale Barneck.



Sheryl is survived by her ex-husband Norm Gath. Her sons Shaun Gath (Courtney), Jason Gath (Caitlin). Also 2 Grandsons Theodore James Gath and most recently Evan Michael Gath. Her Mother Carolyn Packard (Joel), and sister Stacy McGee, niece Megan, and nephews Zack and Jacob. Her brother Daryl, niece Capri. Sheryl will also be fondly remembered, and missed by other numerous aunts, uncles, step brothers and sisters, and extended family. At this time no memorial is planned.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store