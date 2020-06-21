Sheryl Lynn Barneck-McGee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheryl Lynn Barneck-McGee

Los Angeles - On May 1st 2020 Sheryl passed away peacefully of natural causes at age 54.

She was born a twin, with her brother Daryl McGee on January 10th, 1966. They were soon both adopted by Carolyn and Dale Barneck.

Sheryl is survived by her ex-husband Norm Gath. Her sons Shaun Gath (Courtney), Jason Gath (Caitlin). Also 2 Grandsons Theodore James Gath and most recently Evan Michael Gath. Her Mother Carolyn Packard (Joel), and sister Stacy McGee, niece Megan, and nephews Zack and Jacob. Her brother Daryl, niece Capri. Sheryl will also be fondly remembered, and missed by other numerous aunts, uncles, step brothers and sisters, and extended family. At this time no memorial is planned.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved