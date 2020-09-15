1/2
Shirley Ann Etheridge
Shirley Ann Etheridge

After her battle with cancer Shirley Ann Etheridge went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She passed away on Tuesday, September 8th 2020 at home surrounded by her family. While our hearts are heavy, we are rejoicing that she has been set free from all pain and suffering.

Shirley truly loved donating her time to help others and bring glory to God. She was known for being selfless, and even while undergoing treatments she still volunteered her time. She also found great joy being around family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her husband David Etheridge preceded her in death. They were married for 33 years. She is survived by son Dan Swim (Rhonda), daughter Kelly Ritchie (Brian), grandson Brandon Ritchie, granddaughter Stephanie Swallows, grandson Nathan Swim, granddaughter Amanda Corona, grandson Josiah Swim, great-grandson Caleb Swallows, and great granddaughter Faryn Swallows.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers please make a donation under Shirley's name to Child Evangelism Fellowship (Good News Ventura County Chapter) online at cefventura.weebly.com or by mail to:

CEF Ventura County Chapter

PO Box 910

Somis, CA 93066

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on you own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him and He will make your paths straight."

Proverbs 3:5-6




Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
