Shirley Ann Poster
Ventura - Our beloved Shirley Ann Poster passed away at her home early Saturday morning, November 30, 2019 in Ventura, California at age 84, she had been battling RA and COPD. Shirley was born August 20, 1935 in Omaha, Nebraska to the late Loyd Thomas & Theresa Alice Crounse. Loyd and Theresa had five children, and Shirley was the youngest. Shirley has been married to Jerry Poster for 42 years and they had a wonderful life in Ventura for 25 years by the beach, walking, biking, reading, gardening and tutoring the children at Pierpont Elementary until her illnesses took her ability to drive and do the things she really enjoyed. Shirley and Jerry went to Hawaii every year for vacation at their timeshare on Oahu that they always enjoyed. Prior to marrying Jerry, she was married to the late Edwin Allen Kyker and they had four daughters; Marianne Fales of Simi Valley, California; Linda (Harry) Lucchesi of Avondale, Arizona; Sheryl (Steve) Varga of Ridgecrest, California and Terri Graham of Avondale, Arizona. She loved her grandchildren; she spent many years during the holidays in Chicago with her grandsons William and Christopher Lanzarotta while their parents prepared their retail stores for the holiday sales. She cherished those several months she spent with the boys during those years. Shirley had 7 grandchildren (Kathleen, Lance, Tina, Eric, Jeff, William and the late Christopher and 15 great grandchildren (Debra, Danielle, Sarina, Kaylin, Noelle, Taylor, Gavin, Joey, Sean, Christina, Lukas, Ava, Bowen, Griffin and William Ethan).
Shirley moved out from Nebraska to California with a couple of her high school friends and found a job at an Insurance Company in Beverly Hills then she met and married Edwin Kyker. She and he joined a water-skiing club and both became a great water-skier's and won many trophies. She stayed at home, raised the family and volunteered in for the church youth group, choir and Camp Fire Girl leader and sold Avon for 20 years. She also worked in the movie business for wardrobes and a company that made special effects for the movie studio for many years.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019