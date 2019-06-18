|
Shirley Haanpaa
Thousand Oaks - Shirley Ann Grosfield was born March 11, 1941 in the small town of Ecorse, Michigan near Detroit. She had one younger brother, Robert Grosfield. After the Ford Motor Company shut down operations where her father, Bert Grosfield, worked; her mother, Geraldine, Bert and the two children moved out west. They first moved to Arizona and then to Riverside County. Finally, Bert found work in Ventura, CA at the County of Ventura and moved the family for the last time to Oxnard, CA.
Shirley went to Oxnard High School and then to Ventura College where she received her AA Degree. She worked at the local newspaper and then for a furniture company until ultimately working for 16 years for Dr. Ray Linford, Ophthalmologist, in Camarillo, CA.
Shirley met her husband of 58 years, James Haanpaa, on a blind date at a local bowling alley. Jim was in the Air Force and stationed at Oxnard Air Force Base (currently the Camarillo Airport.) They married in 1961 at Santa Clara Catholic Church. Shirley and Jim welcomed two children into their household, Laila in 1965 and Robert in 1968. Meanwhile, Jim took a position at Naval Air Station Point Mugu and worked as a civil servant in the Missile Testing Program. The program took Jim and often Shirley and the kids to Lompoc, Dana Point and Kauai for extended weeks at a time.
Shirley was a devote Catholic and had both Laila and Robert attend St. Anthony's Elementary School and Santa Clara High School. Shirley and family attended St. Anthony's Parish from its inception. And in the 1980's actually attended Mass with thousands of Catholics at the Coliseum in Los Angeles when Pope John Paul II visited.
Shirley even travelled to England with her daughter, Laila, in 1993. This was the trip of a lifetime and she even had a chance to drive a vehicle on the left side, to the chagrin of Laila. They even made it to the countryside and found Hever Castle, the home of Anne Boleyn and King Henry VIII.
Shirley and Jim retired in 1995 and enjoyed short trips to Santa Barbara and Ojai. They also enjoyed Antiquing wherever they found a sign for "Antiques". Shirley also was born with a 'green thumb' and spent hours in the backyard transitioning the yard and patio into lush gardens with gnomes, fairies and birds peeking out everywhere. And they most enjoyed spending time with the grandkids: having tea parties, playing with tinker toys and playing outside in the play house Jim built for them.
In Shirley's later years, she was diagnosed with a rare form of Parkinson's PSP and Grey Matter Disease. Jim and Shirley ultimately sold their home of 48 years in Oxnard and moved in with their daughter, Laila Hammes and husband, Bill Hammes and granddaughter, Emma Hammes in Thousand Oaks, CA. As Shirley's disease progressed it became time to move Shirley into a Board and Care facility in Thousand Oaks. She made Thousand Oaks Royale home and Jim visited daily to visit and help her with her lunch. Vitas Hospice was a huge blessing in her 3 1/2 years at the Royale. She passed peacefully on June 13, 2019 at 11:20pm with Jim and Laila at her side. She is survived by her husband, James Haanpaa, her daughter and son-in-law, Laila and William Hammes, her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Cathy Haanpaa, and her three grandchildren: Stephen Haanpaa, Valerie Haanpaa and Emma Hammes. She is free now and we celebrate her time here on earth. We will miss her dearly, but take comfort in knowing she is in Heaven with Jesus, the angels and all of her family and loved ones that passed before her. God Rest in Peace.
Burial and graveside service will be this Thursday June 20, 2019 @ 2:00pm at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo.
In Lieu of flowers a donation may be made to VITAS hospice: VITAS Community Connection c/o VITAS Innovative Hospice Care, 16830 Ventura Blvd., Ste. 315, Encino, CA 91436
