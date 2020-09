Shirley HamiltonIt is with deep sadness that the family of Shirley Hamilton announce her peaceful passing on August 21, 2020 at the age of 85.She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend.Shirley dedicated her life to her family, her church and her passion for nursing. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice in Shirley's Memory.