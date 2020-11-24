Shirley Jean Kingry
Camarillo - Shirley Jean Kingry, 87, died November 22, 2020, after a battle with cancer, surrounded and enveloped by loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles Melvin Kingry; her parents, Harold Hooker and Ruth (Hooker) Francis; her sister, Vivian Storto; and great granddaughter, Ana Grant.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Karen (Bill) Grant; grandsons, John (Elizabeth), Brian (Nancy), Eric (Aurora) and William Jr.; eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brother, Jerry (Elizabeth) Hooker; step-sister, Pat (Dale) Lankford; sister-in-law, Virginia Brass; and many nephews and nieces.
Shirley was born at home in Omaha, Nebraska on September 24, 1933 to Harold and Ruth Hooker. Her education was obtained in Omaha and Valley, Nebraska and in California. She attended several schools: Benson and Valley High School and the University of Nebraska as well as Van Nuys High, L.A. College and Oxnard College of California.
She met her husband, Charles, on January 1, 1950 and they married on January 16, 1951. Daughter, Karen, was born the following December. In 1960, the family moved to California, where Shirley went to work for the California College District.
Shirley was a member of Eastern Star #338 and was active in Girl Scouts and Rainbow for Girls. She was a member of Fremont Christian Church before moving her membership to the Christian Church in Van Nuys, California. In 1974, she and Charles moved to Camarillo and to the Camarillo Christian Church, where she was very active.
In her later years, following the passing of her husband, Charles, Shirley moved and resided with her daughter, Karen and son-in-law, Bill.
A private family service will be held at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, California. Gifts or checks may be made, in Shirley's name, to the Camarillo Church Building Fund at 1777 Arneill Rd, Camarillo, CA 93010. Condolences may be left at https://www.conejomountain.com/tributes/Shirley-Kingry