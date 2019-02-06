Services
Shirley Joyce Leon-Seymour Obituary
Shirley Joyce Leon-Seymour

Ventura, CA

11/19/1927 ? 1/24/2019

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and great-grandmother, Shirley passed away unexpectedly at the age of 91. She was born and raised in Gary, Indiana, but lived in Southern California from her early 20's on. Shirley was preceded in death by her husbands: Russell Alexander Lawrence Bain, Paul John Leon, and William Seymour.

Shirley is survived by her children: James (Debora), Joyce, Douglas and Diane; eight grandchildren: Christopher, Michael, Scott (Makala), Daniel (Victoria), Jeffrey, Bryan, Caitlin (Mackenzie) and Heather; and six great grandchildren: Dominic, Morgan, Brandt, Merritt, Gemma and Noah.

Shirley was an avid volunteer throughout her entire life. She is most proud of her work with the Los Angeles and Victorville Sheriff's Departments for many years. She volunteered for her church, and was very active in bible study groups.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Shirley was a very loving, warm, caring and supportive person, placing the needs of her children, grandchildren and friends before her own. She had a wonderful life, and will be greatly missed by all who know her and love her.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019
