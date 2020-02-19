Services
Shirley Lee Copus Ramirez

Ramirez - Shirley was a longtime resident of Ventura, California and was a graduate of Ventura High School and went on to receive her Associates in Science for Accounting at Ventura College. She then opened her own Accounting firm in Ventura for 30 years

She was a great cook. She absolutely loved to make up her own recipes. Everything she made was delicious. She had the dream to create her own cookbook filled with her recipes. Unfortunately, she did not do this, which is a shame because everything she made was wonderful

She is survived by her longtime partner Gilbert Lopez, Son Alan Clark, daughter-in-law Karen Clark and her two grandchildren Cayla and Ethan Clark along with her brother Dewayne Copus And sister-in-law Kathy Copus, her brother Ralph Copus and sister-in-law Joan Brown, her sister Doris Young and brother-in-law Jeffrey Young and numerous Nieces and Nephews.

She will forever be in our hearts

Funeral services will be held at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Rd. Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11:00am, followed by burial at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
