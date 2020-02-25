Services
Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home - Simi Valley
2636 Sycamore Drive
Simi Valley, CA 93065
(805) 526-6677
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM



Shirley Tometich McCauley


1948 - 2020
Shirley Tometich McCauley Obituary
Shirley Tometich McCauley

Simi Valley - Shirley Tometich McCauley, 72, was born on January 12, 1948 in Los Angeles, California. Shirley retired from Los Angeles Unified School District, as a librarian, from Nobel Middle School, after 40 years of service in 2009. During the tenure of her career she met her loving husband William (Bill). They were married on August 1, 1971.

Shirley passed away on February 21, 2020 in West Hills, California. She is survived by her husband Bill; her children, Jason (Amy) McCauley and Meredith (John) Puopolo; and her six grandchildren; Sarah McCauley (11), Lucas Puopolo (10), Hannah McCauley (9), Emily McCauley (9), Madelyn Puopolo (8), and Evan Puopolo (6).

Shirley Tometich McCauley- Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother- in our hearts forever.

There will be a visitation on Thursday, February, 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home and a Funeral Service on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Reardon Chapel with reception to immediately follow services.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
