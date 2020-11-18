Shogo Kanamori
KANAMORI, SHOGO 91, Oxnard born Nisei and a resident of Oxnard, passed away peacefully at his home on November 12, 2020. Services will be held at a later date.
Predeceased by his wife Mae Sumie, he is survived by his children, sons, Dr. Glenn (Pat) of Orlando, Gene (Vickie) of Cerritos, Gary (Teri) of Torrance, Greg of Oxnard, and daughter, Gayle (Ron) Yamashita of Oxnard, grandchildren, Cheryn Kanamori, Traci (Eric) Murata, Lance Kanamori, Jordan Kanamori, Kelly Kanamori, Wendsor Yamashita, Garon (Diana) Yamashita, and Kara (Vinson) Yamashita-Cheung great grandchildren, Alexander and Lily Murata and Ethan, Alexandria and Elizabeth Yamashita; sisters, Gene (Yuzo) Matsutsuyu and Kathy Kanamori. www.FukuiMortuary.com
213-626-0441