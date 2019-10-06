Services
Sidney Eddie Mosesian aka Sid Haig

Thousand Oaks - Sidney Eddie Mosesian, aka Sid Haig, passed on from this world on September 21, 2019 due to respiratory complications. He was 80 years old.

Loved by fans the world over for his prolific acting career spanning almost six decades, Sid was also an accomplished musician, an expert fencer, a highly skilled potter, a soccer coach, a youth theatre director and a Hypnotherapist. Sid loved travelling, and enjoyed interacting with friends and fans at conventions around the globe. His passion for living life to the fullest was inspiring and he always encouraged people to chase their dreams and never give up.

The only child of Haig Mosesian and Araxie Mooradian, Sidney is survived by his wife Susan Oberg, his children Phaedra and Tate, and his grandchildren Lucky and Mireille-Therese.

No public services will be held and the family requests privacy in their time of mourning.

Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Thousand Oaks (805)230-2800.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019
