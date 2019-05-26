|
As our father's final breath passed through his lips his spirit happily and triumphantly lifted up and soared through heaven...guided by the angels, welcomed by his Savior, reunited with his beloved, "Un amor verdadero". . .our mother, Isabel "Chubby" Luna. In his life there was no greater hope that lived within him than the promise of heaven and the equally glorious promise that upon his death he would be reunited once again and FOREVER, with his loving bride. Sidney "Sid" Luna, passed away and laid claim to his eternal reward on Monday, May 13th. . .just two days shy of his 97th birthday. To carry on his legacy and to proudly celebrate and retell the story of his long and illustrious journey through life, he leaves behind his children Tom, Diana, Tony, Sally, Maria and Steve, their significant others, and 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, all of whom loved and cherished "Grandpa Luna." Sid's sister Mary Ellen Del Rio also remains to carry on and hold high the Luna family banner. Besides Chubby, Sid's daughter Teresa preceded him to glory, blazing the trail to heaven before him. Sid was born and raised in Santa Paula and at an early age worked the fields and orchards of southern and central California with his family. In his teenage years Sid would meet, fall in love with and romance the girl of his dreams, the beautiful miss Isabel Navarro from nearby Fillmore California. On July 7th 1940 with their love for one another no longer possible to contain, Sid and Isabel borrowed a friends car and eloped in Yuma Arizona. . .and thus began the nearly 56 year journey of amazing love they shared together. Just two years after being married with one child in hand and another on the way, Sid answered his nations call to duty, enlisting in the Marine Corp at the height of World War II. The next two years found him courageously serving his country in the South Pacific, seeing battle in such harrowing places as the Solomon Islands, Bougainville, Guadalcanal and Guam. Sid's last taste of battle would be fought in one of the most fierce and deadliest battles in all of the South Pacific campaign, on a small rock of an island called Iwo Jima. Sid wore the scarlet and gold with pride. He daily donned his Marine Corp hats and he would never shy away from showing off his Devil Dog tattoos; several of which were inked when he was well into his 80's! Dad fearlessly enlisted to fight, and courageously fought in battle. . .proudly serving and representing his country and Corp. And like all the other leathernecks that came before him, served with him and served after him, dad truly earned the right to be called one of the "Few, the proud, the Marines." Oo-rah! Not long after his return from the war Sid began a career in law enforcement, eventually becoming a lieutenant in the Ventura County Sheriff's department. While serving the County in this capacity, Sid's respectable confidence and ambitious nature, led him to the decision to campaign for the elected position of the Sheriff of Ventura County. Although his run did not produce the desired result, he learned many valuable lessons along the way, as well as the respect and recognition from the community he loved and served so well. Not much later Sid would make a lateral move to the District Attorney's office where he quickly rose through the ranks to become Ventura county's chief criminal investigator. In 1966 Sid's career path changed once again as he ventured into the private sector where he became the proud owner/operator of Moon Bail Bonds and Luna Investigations. Under Sid's guidance, strong work ethic and dogged determination, Moon Bail Bonds became the premier bail bond company in Ventura County for decades to come. Sid built his business and established his highly esteemed reputation upon the principle of unsurpassed service delivered with the highest standard of professionalism, honesty, integrity and compassion. . .qualities he not only believed in and took to heart in the workplace, but qualities he demonstrated and exemplified in everyday life. The character and nature of man is shaped by many factors--external forces pressing in to mold the man, but the true measure of a man is realized and defined by that which lives within him, flowing outwardly to all mankind. By this measure let the record show. . .in service and in deed he gave his all to God, wife, family, country and corp. Well done good and faithful servant. Sempre Fi! Come celebrate with us a life well lived. Share a story, raise a toast, shed a happy tear. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 30th at the Santa Clara Cemetery and Mortuary chapel, 2370 N H St. Oxnard, California 93036 . There will be a private family viewing from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. after which all others are welcome. A burial mass, also at the chapel, will be held the following day at 10:30 A.M. followed immediately by interment on the cemetery grounds where Sid's body will be laid to rest, reunited once again beside his everlasting, everloving bride. . .our mom, Isabel Luna. The wait is over, the race is run, the circle is complete. Now, oh what joyous overflowing love they'll share for all eternity!
Published in Ventura County Star on May 26, 2019