Simon "Ceemon" Camarillo
Oxnard - Simon "Ceemon" Camarillo, 79 of Oxnard, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family at his side in the early Sunday evening.
Simon was born on February 27, 1941 at the General Hospital in Ventura and was a lifelong county resident.
Simon served 9 years in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam war. He was awarded the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, The Presidential Unit Citation, The Navy Unit Citation, and 2 Purple Hearts which earning led to him being 100% disabled.
Simon worked as a maintenance lead person for 29 years for the 3M Company in Camarillo.
He coached the PAL Boxing Club in La Colonia and coached Little League. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a member of the Toastmasters Club Veterans of Foreign Wars and helped the Veterans organize parades and could often be seen riding on one of the floats.
Ceemon is survived by his beloved wife, Cecilia Camarillo, together for 34 years; his sons: Simon Camarillo, of Oxnard, Manuel Camarillo and his wife Valerie, of Bakersfield, and Greg Camarillo, of Port Hueneme; his step-sons: Damian Kutbach, of Oregon, Christopher Kutbach, of Arizona, and Dustin Kutbach and his wife Melissa, of Ojai, whom Simon raised since the age of 4 years old; his sister, Lorraine Garcia, of Simi Valley; and his 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers: Louie Camarillo, Ernie Camarillo, Gene Camarillo, and Pompy Camarillo; and his sisters: Delores Camarillo, Rosemary Camarillo, and Mary Pacheco.
The family would like to thank All in One Hospice and the nurses Erika, Bobby, and Angelita for the love and care that they gave to Ceemon.
A Memorial Service will be held with a time, date, and place to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020