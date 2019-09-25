|
Smith Brody
Thousand Oaks - It was "a day like no other", September 17, 2019, marked by Smitty's passing.
Smith was born in Winner, South Dakota, 92 years ago. His father passed away when he was ten, so he and his mother made the arduous trip to California. Landing in South Gate, his journey would continue to the Pacific with the Merchant Marines at age 16, and then the Army until 1948.
Returning to California, Smitty met and married Esther. Living in Pacific Palisades, Downey, and Costa Mesa before settling down in Thousand Oaks in 1961.
In Thousand Oaks, with two daughters, Esther established 'Conejo Travel' in 1965 and Smitty started up 'Smitty's Welding' in the early 1970's.
Retiring in 1984, the welding shop became 'The World Headquarters' for all things Austin Healey, including 'R5Speed', Smitty's Transmission Conversion Kit sold worldwide. With Esther retired also, they drove the Healey across the US more than twenty times, to attend Healey gatherings and to tour with friends.
Smitty loved life, family, friends and automobiles. He is survived by his daughter, Leslie McGrath(husband John); grandsons, Matthew Humphreys(wife Julie) and Smith Humphreys. Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Esther and his daughter, Diane Humphreys.
Smitty will be missed by too many to count, including friends from University Village, the Ventura Sports and Race Car Club, the Austin Healey Club of America, the Masonic Lodge of TO, the Seaside Seven, Lister Rents and members of the 'World Headquarters Assoc.'
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the rescue dog group: Eastside K-9
P.O. Box 8043 Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 25, 2019