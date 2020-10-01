Staci Ingram
Ventura - Staci Ingram, 46, of Ventura, California, passed away on September 22nd in Palm Springs, California.
She was born in Yuba City, California to Chuck and Sharon Smith on September 20, 1974. Staci attended college at San Francisco State University and went on to earn her Masters in Communications at the University of California, Davis. Staci Ingram was, in her younger years, a broadcaster in Yuba City and an integral part of the town's theatre community where she won several local awards for acting and directing. She was a part of the organization Youth Focus, where she served as the California State Ambassadress of 1996, and continued to serve as a supporter of the organization. Staci was a devoted member of the Rotary Club of Ventura and had just been recognized as Rotarian of the Year (2019-2020). She was the Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications & Development at Roth Staffing Companies; she was a truly beloved leader and the "voice" of her company.
Staci is survived by her 4 children, Gregory Gillett, Juliet Johnson, Heidi Ingram, and Ian Ingram, and her husband and true love Doug Ingram. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family's GoFundMe titled "In Honor of Staci Ingram" at "www.gofundme.com/f/in-honor-of-staci-ingram"
. Staci Ingram has been adored by her community, spreading love to all who knew her. She was a candle that lit up the darkest nights; we can only hope to carry her light forward and make her proud. We mourn her today- and always will.
Funeral arrangements are still being discussed. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.