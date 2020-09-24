Dr. Stanley L. Bowers



Dr. Stanley Lowell Bowers, 85, passed away on April 27, 2020, with family and friends in his heart and on his mind.



His care and passion for others and the community will be missed. Under his leadership as President of Moorpark College, Dr. Bowers started the first RN Certified Nursing program in the VCC district and constructed the current Moorpark College football stadium. His passion for others carried on after his retirement and was evident in the tireless and behind the scenes work with the Kiwanis Club, and other youth and elderly support organizations will be also be his legacy.



Stan was a graduate of Johns Hopkins University, with a Doctorate from the University of Southern California. His passion was college football and watching his USC Trojans with his family and friends.



As a published History professor his interests included world travel (visited 47 countries), stamp collecting, reading, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



His passion for life, travel, learning, and helping others will continue through his children, grandchildren, and friends.



Stan is survived by son, Erik Bowers and wife Carol; daughter, Virginia Schowe and her husband Mark; daughter, Valarie Rangel and her husband John; grandchildren, Timothy, Charlie, Nicholas, Kelsey, Kevin, Celina, Marissa; and great-grandchildren, Laila and Landon.



Stan's favorite quote was from Ralph Waldo Emerson which states, "The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well."









