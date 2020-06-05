Stanley Zurko



Stanley Zurko passed away, Thursday, May 28, 2020, just shy of his 103rd birthday. Born and raised in Turner's Falls, Massachusetts, lived the majority of his life in Ohio, a brief stay in Arizona, then his remaining years with his daughter in California since 2016. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Irene in 2019.



Ladies' man, sports enthusiast, handsome to the end with a full head of hair, accomplished artist and extremely competent with various professional letters attesting same. WWII Coastguard veteran. Stan designed most of the fonts for American Greeting's cards by hand - no computer back in the day. Beautiful printing and comprehension up to his last days. Stan retained his youthful look, with his suave and debonair personality. When he and his daughter were together, people thought she was his wife. Stan just chuckled, and daughter allowed his wit.



He golfed, gardened and was active in his church and the Knights of Columbus. Had many friends and great neighbors. Stan was full of life until the years of anguish by the removal of his civil liberties to the point where he just gave up, to be finally free in heaven.



Stan had more years of golfing, sports, sitting on his swing watching the hummingbirds and his tomatoes grow, and church services to enjoy. Free from despair, Stan can achieve 'eagles' and 'birdies' in heavenly green pastures.



May Stan finally rest in peace.



