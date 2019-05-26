|
|
Stefan B. & Eileen B. Masiel
Ventura - Stefan B. Masiel 1/27/1923 - 4/13/2019
Eileen B. Masiel 12/24/1926 - 12/28/2017
We lost our Dad, Stefan Masiel, on Saturday April 13, to a brief illness, after he led a full and remarkable life of 96 years. He followed Mom (Eileen) who left us at the age of 91 just over a year ago on December 28 2017. Dad was born in Lida Poland Jan. 27 1923. At the start of WWII in 1939, when Germany and Russia invaded Poland, he was arrested at the age of 16 by Russian troops who occupied his home town (this was the last time he saw his parents), accused by Russian military police of being an "enemy of the Soviet Union", and sentenced to 8 years in prison. He spent the next 3 years in Russian prisons, but eventually was able to make his way from a labor camp in Siberia across the border into Afghanistan where he met with occupying British troops and joined the army. After infantry training he signed up for flight training and found himself on the troop ship "Empress of Canada" transporting allied troops from India to England. After rounding the Cape of Good Hope, the ship was torpedoed and sunk by an Italian submarine 300 miles off the west coast of Africa. After 3 days in a lifeboat (many of the survivors were taken by sharks) the remaining survivors were rescued by a British destroyer and he continued on to England and flight training, becoming a fighter pilot-flight sergeant flying Spitfires with the RAF for the duration of WWII. One of his missions was flying air cover over the allied troops on D-Day.
While stationed in England he met Mom (Eileen Brewer). Who was born in Portsmouth, England. They were married, and after the war, lived in Bath, England, where their two sons, Paul & Tony, were born. In 1958, they left England, moved to Vancouver BC, then to Santa Monica California, eventually settling down in Ventura in 1973 where Stefan worked as a draftsman and Eileen enjoyed painting, playing the piano and cooking. Stefan spent his final year living at the Ventura Townehouse where he made many new friends.
We'll miss you both, Mom & Dad. The best parents, grandparents, and greatest friends anyone could ever ask for. With all of those great years of memories; holidays, camp trips, sipping Scotch with Dad while Mom cooked delicious traditional "Sunday Roasts", you will be with us forever.
Stefan and Eileen are survived by
Son Paul, daughter-in-law Sandy, Grandson Collin / Ventura
Son Tony and Grandsons Tim & Daniel / Oak View
Eileen's sister Pauline Gibbins / Vancouver B.C.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 26, 2019