Stella Wong Castaneda
Ventura - At the age of 95, Stella passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.
On January 21, 1925, Stella was born in Yuma, AZ to Tin Wong and Josephine Casillas Wong.
After graduating from Yuma High, she studied at Pasadena City College and Woodbury Business College. In 1948 she and husband Sam moved to Montalvo where they opened Montalvo Market and raised their four daughters.
Stella started working at VCMC in 1965 she retired after 34 years of service as the Medical Librarian, where she provided invaluable service for more than 600 Doctors throughout the county.
Stella loved to travel, visit casinos, watch the Lakers and spend time with her family.
Stella is survived by daughters Loretta Campbell, Vicki Bleeck and Clair Frasca; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and brother Wong Wan Cheuk of Hong Kong.
She is preceded in death by husband Sam, daughter Marla Shefferd, and granddaughter Brianna Squires. Sisters Celia Anaya and Priscilla Wong.
In lieu of flowers, Stella has requested donations Be made to .
Viewing will be Friday May 29, 2020. Please contact family for more information. Arrangements are under the direction of the BOYKO & REARDON TELEGRAPH ROAD MORTUARY & CREMATION, 15 Teloma Drive Ventura.
A special thank you to the caregivers at Finest Living in Ventura, the staff at Assisted Hospice in Ventura, and the medical team at St. John's Regional in Oxnard who took care of our mother.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020