Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Stephanie Louise Secor

Stephanie Louise Secor Obituary
Stephanie Louise Secor

Las Vegas - Stephanie Louise Secor passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side on February 10, 2020 at Summerlin Hospital in Las Vegas, NV. Stephanie was 70 years old before losing her battle to several health complications from years of smoking. Born on October 12, 1949 in Ventura, CA, Stephanie was a cherished daughter and surviving child of Bert and Patricia Secor, after her loving brother, Randy, passed far too soon. She graduated Ventura High School and Ventura College before becoming a life-long Federal Civil Servant at Point Mugu. Stephanie married and divorced twice and had one child with James Vambell. She is survived by this daughter.

Services will be held at Ted Mayr Funeral Home at 10am on March 11, followed by a private internment and reception. She was a kind and gentle soul. The world is a lesser place without her.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
