|
|
Stephen Bovee
Ojai - Stephen "Papa" Bovee, 79, of Ojai, California, passed away peacefully at his home on September 12, 2019. Stephen was born in Ventura, California to Howard and Maxine Bovee. He got polio at 14 just before the vaccine came out and after a long recovery went on to lead an extraordinary life. He went to Ventura High School where he met the love of his life MaryEllen Cook and graduated in 1958. Stephen married MaryEllen on March 3, 1962 and they moved to San Luis Obispo where Stephen attended college and graduated from Cal Poly SLO. After graduation, he moved back to Ventura and became a teacher. He taught several subjects including Drafting and Graphics. He also helped many students start their careers with his excitement and involvement in work experience programs. After teaching at Buena High School for several years, he retired and started his own business where his business card was a round TUIT. He loved to swim with the fish. He loved USC football, Pinball, NASCAR, Jeopardy, and the Dodgers. He loved all the time with his family. Steve was very generous with his time and his gifts. The Bovee home was a home filled with love and was a refuge, even a home to many over the years who were in need of a place to live, to be listened to, or to learn something.
Besides providing for his family and extended family, Steven participated in many organizations and groups throughout the years. He and MaryEllen also prepared couples for marriage at St Thomas, and were very active members and speakers for Marriage Encounter. As a young couple, they became members of the Amicable's, making amazing friendships and memories for all the family members involved.
Stephen F. Bovee is survived by daughter: Julie Freeman Fischer (Tom); sons: Sean Bovee and Jason Queen; brother, Mike Bovee (Sandy); sister, Terri Schuttenberg (Mark); Brother-in-law, Glenn (Janie); Grandchildren: Amber (Randy), Sean, Jeff, Johnathan (Viridiana), Emma, Ashlyn, Madyson, Carson, Kandi (Jacob), Payge; great grandchildren: Shelly, Johnny, William, Vita Jolie, John Eros, Abbi, Lucas, Izzybelle; and nieces and nephews: Jeff, Jill, Scott, Chris, Shelly, Katie, Jennifer, Becky, Kristy; and family caregiver of 30 years Mike Fitzmorris.
Stephen is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Maxine Bovee, Wife of 57 years MaryEllen Bovee, daughter, Shelly Bovee (Glenn Queen) son, Zachary Bovee, and grandchildren, Kenny & Wesley
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ARC of Ojai 210 Canada St. Ojai, Ca 93023. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Los Robles Hospice for their loving care for Stephen and the family.
Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass/Celebration of Life to be held in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 185 St Thomas Dr., Ojai, Ca 93023 on Saturday September 28,2019 with Fr. Peter Gelfer and Fr. Kirk Davis officiating. Rosary will begin at 11:00am, Mass/Celebration at 11:30am with lunch immediately following!
Arrangements are under the care of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main. Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 22, 2019