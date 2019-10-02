|
|
Stephen J. Rubenstein
Reno, NV - Former long term Conejo Valley resident, STEPHEN J. RUBENSTEIN, passed away suddenly on September 9, 2019, at his home in Reno, Nevada, from complications of diabetes and heart failure. Steve had resided in Reno since 1998.
He was born on May 25, 1949, in Cleveland, Ohio. His family moved to the Culver City area in the early 1960s where they owned and operated an IHOP restaurant. Steve grew up in the restaurant business, and after completing college at CSUN, he acquired and operated the IHOP restaurant in Thousand Oaks, beginning in 1976, located at the intersection of Hillcrest Rd and Moorpark Road. He had many loyal and regular customers and tried to befriend them all. He made everyone feel "special."
Steve married Shelley in 1972, and together they had children Adam (1976) and Jessica (1982). Steve loved his children and enjoyed numerous activities with them. Steve became very active in the Thousand Oaks community, in part by becoming a member of the Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce and of the Rotary Club of the Conejo Valley (where he served as President) and later the Thousand Oaks Rotary Club.
In 1982 Steve sold the IHOP and was appointed as the President of the Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce, where he served until 1996. Steve became very well known for his strong efforts on behalf of the business community and as a strong advocate for free enterprise and limited government. His gift of personal charm, genuine interest in other people, and strong public speaking skills added to his reputation as a community leader. He was often a master of ceremonies for many events. His accomplishments, awards and accolades were many. His position required that he be actively involved in the local government and politics which he enjoyed immensely. His efforts resulted in increases in membership of the Chamber and the goodwill of many.
He was a good friend to many people who have fond memories of his time in this area. He loved motorcycle riding, bowling, and an annual trip to Bridgeport with fellow Rotarians.
Steve moved to Reno in 1998 with the desire to simplify and reduce the daily stress in life. He had always loved that area from Bridgeport to Reno and had wanted to relocate there for some time. He became a blackjack dealer, and later a pit boss, at Harrahs, and other casinos in the Reno area until his retirement from those endeavors in 2014.
After moving to Reno his passions became his grandchildren, boating and water skiing, traveling in an RV, his motorcycle club, and political discussions (any time...any place). In 2015 Steve met Charla and they had become life partners. The couple was very much enjoying life traveling in the RV and enjoying time together. Steve's motto was "Remember, be here now."
Following Steve's untimely death his neighbors all erected American flags on their homes as a tribute to Steve's patriotism.
Steve is survived by his two children of whom he was so proud, Adam Rubenstein (Leslie) and Jessica Sawyer (Scott) and two grandchildren (Zoey Sawyer and Peyton Sawyer), as well as by his partner, Charla Brand, his brother, Larry Rubenstein and his sister Bonnie Sanders.
There will be a celebration of Steve's life and a memorial on October 6, 2019, at the Westlake Hyatt from 1-4 PM. 880 S. Westlake Blvd., Westlake Village. The family invites anyone who wishes to share memories of Steve at the service. There will be hors d'ouvres following the memorial. Donations to the American Diabetes Association are desired in lieu of flowers.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 2, 2019