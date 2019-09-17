|
|
Stephen John Calvin
- - It is with profound sadness that the family of Stephen John Calvin announce his passing. He died peacefully in his sleep from heart failure on September 1, 2019 at the young age of 64. Steve was born on March 31, 1955 in Los Angeles, CA to John and Wanita Calvin. The family moved to Montecito in 1961 where Steve attended Montecito Union Elementary School from first through sixth grade. Steve participated in sports at the Montecito YMCA, played golf at the Montecito Country Club, and spent many happy, carefree days at Butterfly Beach. Steve attended Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High School where he was the captain of the golf team. One of his proudest accomplishments was helping the Dons win a CIF Championship in 1972. After graduating from high school in 1973, Steve went on to attend SBCC and Brooks Institute of Photography.
Steve then began his lifelong career in the aerospace industry. He first worked for Symetrics in 1979 -- a company founded by his father. After his father retired and sold the company in 1994, Steve found new success working for Stratoflex (a division of Parker Hannifin). Stratoflex specializes in, valves, hoses and quick disconnects used in commercial and military aerospace programs. Steve's area of expertise was business development and marketing. Steve's job allowed him to travel the world, develop deeply personal connections with his customers, and carry on his father's legacy. He often acknowledged how fortunate he felt to have such an interesting and fulfilling career, one that spanned over forty years.
Steve was a family man through and through. He married his soulmate Cindy in October of 1979, and they would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in October. Together they had two wonderful sons who were the highlight of their lives. Matthew was born in 1985 and Sean was born in 1989. Steve was a very hands-on dad who adored his children. He was always very involved in the boy's many activities, and he was especially active in AYSO Soccer over the years. Steve had many interests that he loved sharing with his family including surfing, skiing, fishing, photography, and travel.
Steve embodied the best in all of us. He was a kind and gentle man with a big heart who touched many lives. He was dedicated, loyal, hard working, and genuine, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Steve is survived by his wife Cindy, his two sons Matthew and Sean, a brother Peter Calvin, a sister Janine Calvin and three nieces Sophie, Mia and Annabelle. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at Rincon Beach Club in Carpinteria, CA on Sunday, October 6th at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs as a way to honor Steve's love for the outdoors and his fondness for the community of Carpinteria.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 17, 2019