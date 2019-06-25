Services
Stephen Patrick Sharp

Stephen Patrick Sharp Obituary
Stephen Patrick Sharp

Camarillo - Stephen Patrick Sharp of Camarillo, CA passed away on June 23, 2019 in Ventura, CA. Steve was born in Burlington, IA to Wayne Edwin and Therese Barry Sharp on Oct 1, 1951. He went to high school at Danville High School in Danville, Iowa and graduated in 1969. Steve attended Iowa Wesleyan College and the University of Iowa. He enjoyed reading history and most of all spending time with his family.

Steve was a Navy Veteran and a career electrician in Ventura County.

Steve is survived by daughters Meaghan Sharp and partner Donald Smith Jr., and Stephenie Benigno and husband Ryan Benigno. He is also survived by his brother Mike Sharp and sister Barb Zotz, both of Iowa. Grandchildren include Lindsey, Jonathan, Stephen, Haven, Riley, Ronan, and Vivian. He was proceeded in death by his wife Sarah, his brother Dave, and his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Keck Medicine of USC, https://giveto.usc.edu/. The family wishes to extend its gratitude to Community Memorial Hospital of Ventura, CA. Please join the family this Wednesday, June 26th, at Ric's Restaurant in Camarillo from 4pm-6pm for a celebration of life.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 25, 2019
