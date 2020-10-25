Steve "Stevie" Velasquez
Oxnard - "This is the day that the Lord had made; let us rejoice and be glad in it." Psalm 118:24
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Steve (Stevie) Velasquez, devoted father, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, godfather, and friend. Stevie passed away peacefully after a brief illness on October 6, 2020, surrounded by his family. He never complained and was always comforting and putting others before himself. Everyone loved Stevie. He always made you feel like you were the most important person in the room.
Stevie was born and raised in Oxnard (El Rio) CA. He graduated from Rio Mesa High School and attended Cal State Northridge. He was a die-hard Lakers and Rams fan, a 30-year member of Operating Engineers Local 12 as a heavy equipment operator, and was employed by Zarp, Inc. Stevie's favorite pastime was gardening with his son, Jake.
Stevie was born on June 14, 1961 to Madeline (Nena) and Jess (Chuey) Velasquez. He is survived by his son, Jake; his mother, Madeline; his siblings: MaryHelen (Hugh Clabaugh), Jess (Kathy), Bobby (Sharon), Corina Lozano, David (Kathy), Beverly (Jon Larson), Valerie (John Swangler), and Virginia (Paul Tinoco); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren; his primo/hermano, George Perez; and his son Jake's mother, Melissa Bird. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Jess; infant brother, Robert; grandparents Pedro and Michaela Velasquez and Ramon and Maria Luisa Chacon; and brother-in-law, Tony Lozano.
The family wishes to thank Nurse Julie of Livingston Memorial Hospice; and a special thank you to Missy Paul for being an angel in Steve's life.
A celebration of Stevie's life will be held at New Life Church, 1251 N. Rice Road (entrance on Maulhardt Avenue), Oxnard CA on Tuesday, October 27 at 11 a.m. The celebration will be in accordance to CDC guidelines. The family asks that you please wear a mask and respect social distancing. Arrangements are by Otto and Sons, Guardian Memorial, Funeral Home and Crematory, Oxnard. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Stevie's name be made to the American Cancer Society
.