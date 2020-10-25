On behalf of our Velasquez family-



We would like to thank you to all who have reached out by phone, sent a message, a card, money, flowers, food, sweet treats, your thoughts, prayers, and especially your love & support during this very difficult time. We are overwhelmed by the love! Steve loved you all and we are so thankful to have had the last two weeks of his life keeping him comfortable, showering him with love, and sharing memories with his family and close friends. It was truly a gift from God to have had this experience... to see the Glory of God!



We hope to see you all at Steve’s Celebration of Life. I am going to try a stream it live on Facebook so those that can’t be ther in person can celebrate with us. There will be a memory video (approximately 24 minutes) immediately following the Celebration for those of you that would like to watch.



If you have any questions please send me a private message on Facebook



Sincerely-

Virginia Velasquez-Tinoco

Virginia Velasquez Tinoco

Family