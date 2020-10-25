1/2
Steve "Stevie" Velasquez
Steve "Stevie" Velasquez

Oxnard - "This is the day that the Lord had made; let us rejoice and be glad in it." Psalm 118:24

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Steve (Stevie) Velasquez, devoted father, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, godfather, and friend. Stevie passed away peacefully after a brief illness on October 6, 2020, surrounded by his family. He never complained and was always comforting and putting others before himself. Everyone loved Stevie. He always made you feel like you were the most important person in the room.

Stevie was born and raised in Oxnard (El Rio) CA. He graduated from Rio Mesa High School and attended Cal State Northridge. He was a die-hard Lakers and Rams fan, a 30-year member of Operating Engineers Local 12 as a heavy equipment operator, and was employed by Zarp, Inc. Stevie's favorite pastime was gardening with his son, Jake.

Stevie was born on June 14, 1961 to Madeline (Nena) and Jess (Chuey) Velasquez. He is survived by his son, Jake; his mother, Madeline; his siblings: MaryHelen (Hugh Clabaugh), Jess (Kathy), Bobby (Sharon), Corina Lozano, David (Kathy), Beverly (Jon Larson), Valerie (John Swangler), and Virginia (Paul Tinoco); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren; his primo/hermano, George Perez; and his son Jake's mother, Melissa Bird. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Jess; infant brother, Robert; grandparents Pedro and Michaela Velasquez and Ramon and Maria Luisa Chacon; and brother-in-law, Tony Lozano.

The family wishes to thank Nurse Julie of Livingston Memorial Hospice; and a special thank you to Missy Paul for being an angel in Steve's life.

A celebration of Stevie's life will be held at New Life Church, 1251 N. Rice Road (entrance on Maulhardt Avenue), Oxnard CA on Tuesday, October 27 at 11 a.m. The celebration will be in accordance to CDC guidelines. The family asks that you please wear a mask and respect social distancing. Arrangements are by Otto and Sons, Guardian Memorial, Funeral Home and Crematory, Oxnard. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Stevie's name be made to the American Cancer Society.






Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
New Life Church
October 24, 2020
Stevie was always so nice and just a really great guy. My deepest condolences to the Velasquez Family and his son Jake.
Wendy Byrne
Classmate
October 24, 2020
Stevie,
Would hang out with a group of boys at our house in el rio when they were in high school. Henbob, Calvin, Med, Dano, Lance, Bill, Miles, John D. They would sit, listen to music and just enjoy each other. A true brotherhood of friends. I have the best memories and will always cherish them. #foreveryoung
Kim Yanagihara
Friend
October 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Frank Serrano and Family
Friend
October 24, 2020
Great man always caring Love you Brother Rest in peace Stevie!
Gil Ramos Jr.
Family
October 24, 2020
On behalf of our Velasquez family-

We would like to thank you to all who have reached out by phone, sent a message, a card, money, flowers, food, sweet treats, your thoughts, prayers, and especially your love & support during this very difficult time. We are overwhelmed by the love! Steve loved you all and we are so thankful to have had the last two weeks of his life keeping him comfortable, showering him with love, and sharing memories with his family and close friends. It was truly a gift from God to have had this experience... to see the Glory of God!

We hope to see you all at Steve’s Celebration of Life. I am going to try a stream it live on Facebook so those that can’t be ther in person can celebrate with us. There will be a memory video (approximately 24 minutes) immediately following the Celebration for those of you that would like to watch.

If you have any questions please send me a private message on Facebook

Sincerely-
Virginia Velasquez-Tinoco
Virginia Velasquez Tinoco
Family
