Steven Cotts
Steven Cotts

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Steven Cotts, age 53 our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed away on Sunday August 9, 2020, after succumbing to his injuries from a tragic car accident.

Those who knew Steven, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.

Steven was born on April 21, 1967, to his parents Billy and Shirley Cotts. He was born in Long Island NY, left there at a very young age. He moved to Newberry Park, CA, and then onto Sayre, OK, where he graduated from Sayre High school in 1985.

For over twenty years Steven worked as a finished carpenter. He built several homes in Ventura, CA. He loved working with his hands and building things. He had a wide collection of fighter planes lining his ceiling of his home that he had worked on and built. He loved fishing, hunting, collecting antiques, and visiting with his family and friends.

Steven Cotts is survived by his mother, five sisters, four brothers, two uncles, one aunt, eight in-laws, twenty five nieces and nephews, and eighteen great nieces and nephews.

Steven was laid to rest in Sayre, OK.




Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
