Steven David Hollon
Steve was born 4-21-48 in Ohio and raised in a Kentucky holler where his Pawpaw had a tobacco farm. He was proud to be a "hillbilly" and told some really funny hillbilly jokes. A loving man and brave veteran of the Vietnam war he was a true warrior. He kept fighting after his strokes 6 years ago. He showed his tough character when he pulled his own teeth when he had a toothache! He loved darts, trains and country music. He loved children, animals and his country. Papa treasured the time he had with his granddaughter Amber that grew up in his home and she adored him. Steve passed away in his sleep on April 27th in his Simi Valley home. Steve is survived by his (wife) of 37 years Elaine Giardini who loved being his caregiver. He also leaves a daughter, Nicole McGriiff (Rob), sons Jeffery Giardini (Kathy) Russell Giardini, Roger Giardini, brother Tony Vivirito (Deb), sisters Sherry Cubb (Gary), Shelly Vivirito Harris, Cindy Vivirito. Eight grandchildren and one great-grandson. Due to the covid 19 a memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 28 to May 31, 2020