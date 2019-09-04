|
Steven F. Bassett
Oxnard - In loving memory of Steven F. Bassett
Born in Minnesota, resident of Oxnard, CA, Steven passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the age of 74.
Steven had a love for cars, was known as the neighborhood mechanic and enjoyed participating in various car shows and cruising PCH. He had a great sense of humor, enjoyed playing at his favorite casino, listening to 50's music and loved being with his family.
Steven proudly served his country as a Seabee in the US Navy, stationed at Port Hueneme and graduated from Ventura College. He owned his own business and most recently worked L.N. Dietrich auto parts and at Quinn Caterpillar Company.
He joins his wife of 54 years, Mary Faye in Heaven and leaves behind daughters Donna Bassett Burland (Jeff) and Cynthia "Cindy" Bassett (Mike Ruiz) and grandchildren Stephanie and Austin Raff, Zachariah Ruiz, Jason, Bryan, Michael and Teresa Burland and their families, brother Gary Bassett and sisters Kathryn Peel, Margaret Ann Dockendorf, and Patricia Glander and their families, extended family and friends.
Service will be Thursday, September 5 at 10 am at Mary Star of the Sea in Oxnard with graveside services to follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019