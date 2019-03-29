|
Steven George Dorrington
Somis, CA
Steven George Dorrington was born August 7, 1947 to Eleanor and George Dorrington in Laramie, Wyoming. Steve entered into eternal rest on February 28, 2019 at the age of 72 in Camarillo, California after a valiant battle with Lupus. Steve attended Campbell County H.S in Gillette, Wyoming, Tehachapi H.S. in California and graduated from the University of Arizona in 1971.
Steve was a decorated war Veteran, voluntarily enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1966 and serving our country in the Army Corps of Engineers until 1969. While serving in the Vietnam War as a Tunnel Rat he paid a heavy price when he stepped on a land mine which filled both legs with shrapnel. For this he earned the Purple Heart.
Despite living with all this Steve never complained or felt sorry for himself. His attitude was "he was lucky to be alive". He was thankful for every day that he got to play ball with his very active dog, Lucy, have a hot cup of chocolate, sit on the porch at the ranch and enjoy a good book.
Steve had many talents and was a skilled craftsman. He was especially passionate about woodworking, from building custom boats to creating furniture for friends. But the single most remarkable of his assets was his loyalty and love for his friends and his family. Nothing was more important to him and he meant it when he said "I want to help."
He was "salt of the earth" to his friends and life will not be the same without our Steve Dorrington but we know that he is deserving of total peace and a life with no pain so we say "until later" to our dear loving friend and hope he's surrounded by what he loved- lots of horses, dogs and fabulous fishing.
Steve is survived by his sister, Diane Jones (husband Bob), his niece Stephanie Jones (husband Tim), and nephew Garret Jones (wife Jill and children Cameron and Evelyn).
Celebration of Life will be held on Sat. Mar. 30th.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations will be accepted to the benefit of National Disaster Search & Rescue Dog Foundation at 6600 Wheeler Canyon Rd, Santa Paula, Ca 93060. (888) 459-4359or Wildlife Images Rehabilitation Center, PO Box 36, Merlin, OR 97532.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 29, 2019